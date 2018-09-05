Finished The Outsider? Waiting impatiently on Elevation? Good news, Stephen King fans: We’ve got just the thing to satisfy your appetite — namely, an excerpt of a brand new story which was officially published yesterday.

The story is “The Turbulence Expert,” and it’s an audio-exclusive which is being released as part of the new anthology, Flight or Fright. King edited the audiobook alongside Bev Vincent, with each story about “all the things that can go horribly wrong when you’re suspended six miles in the air, hurtling through space at more than 500 mph and sealed up in a metal tube (like — gulp! — a coffin) with hundreds of strangers.” King and his son and fellow author, Joe Hill, contributed original tales to the collection which mostly consists of classics from the likes of Ray Bradbury and Roald Dahl.

King calls the collection “ideal airplane reading, especially on stormy descents… Even if you are safe on the ground, you might want to buckle up nice and tight.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Simon & Schuster audio

Rest assured, this new story by King — a guy who doesn’t exactly love to fly — is every bit as unsettling and suspenseful as the collection’s premise would have you hoping for. EW has an exclusive excerpt of “The Turbulence Expert,” in the form of a video of King recording it, which you can check out above. Featuring an all-star lineup of narrators as well as authors, Flight or Fright is available for purchase now.