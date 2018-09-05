Amber Tamblyn has a new book on the way.

EW can exclusively announce that the acclaimed writer-actress and #TimesUp cofounder has partnered with Crown Archetype for her next book, Era of Ignition, to publish on March 5, 2019. Described as a modern and personal feminist manifesto, the book will present her take on the current state of womanhood.

In her late twenties and early thirties, Tamblyn experienced an existential crisis that led to an awakening — her “era of ignition” — that enabled her to take back the power in her own life and find her voice as an advocate for women’s rights. In this book, the author will weave together her own experiences and opinions within the context of a world that is going through its own era of ignition. It’ll explore the current feminist revolution, from the pay gap to sexual assault, and from the power dynamic in Hollywood to her desire to leave a better world for her own daughter.

“This book is one of the most personal works I have ever written, and I’m very proud of it,” Tamblyn said in a statement. “In it, I reflect on my own Saturn’s Return in my late twenties, trying to break out of my life as a former child actress and into a life where I knew I had more to offer critically and creatively. What I found post-existential dread was revelatory and propelled me into a living of action; my own personal era of ignition. I hope that people read this book and are just as inspired to fight for what they believe in and fight for a better world to thrive in.”

Earlier this year, Tamblyn published her debut novel, Any Man, which depicted a group of fictional men who were victims of a serial female predator. “I wanted to degender the conversation around sexual assault,” Tamblyn told EW. “The novel for me really felt, even as I was writing it, like an indictment of our culture — including myself and most readers — for how we are either complicit or complacent when it comes to the culture of rape.”

Era of Ignition is available for preorder. Tamblyn has exclusively shared the book’s cover with EW, which you can see below.