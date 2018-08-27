Netflix enters huge book development deal with Safe creator Harlan Coben

Netflix is staying in the Harlan Coben business.

The best-selling suspense author, who helmed the well-received Netflix series Safe starring Michael C. Hall earlier this year, has entered into a huge development deal with the streamer, it was announced Monday. According to the terms, Netflix will work with Coben to develop 14 of his existing titles and future projects. The projects will range from English-language series to foreign language series to films, with Coben serving as an executive producer on all projects.

“I loved working with the Netflix team on Safe, and seeing the fantastic audience response around the world,” Coben said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to continue our relationship to create more original films and series with them on a global scale.”

Added Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals for Netflix: “Harlan’s page-turning crime novels are beloved by readers around the world. We are excited to continue our partnership with him and develop his suspenseful thrillers into global Netflix originals.”

Coben has sold more than 75 million books, and has been translated into 43 languages. Best-known for his Myron Bolitar series, he’s also created the French TV series No Second Chance and the mystery miniseries The Five. His next novel, Run Away, which traces a young girl’s disappearance, will be put into development by Netflix as part of the 14-project deal. It publishes next year, on March 19, and is available for pre-order.