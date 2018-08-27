type TV Show Genre Sci-fi run date 03/26/05 performer Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill broadcaster BBC America seasons 11 tvpgr TV-PG

We still don’t know too much about the upcoming season of Doctor Who, the first to star Jodie Whittaker as everyone’s favorite TARDIS-occupying Time Lord. But we do know that the new comic Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor, which features Whittaker’s iteration of the two-hearted alien, will debut this fall (like the season itself).

Published by Titan, the comic comes from Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Mother Panic, Faith, Spider-Man), illustrator Rachael Stott (Doctor Who, Motherlands), and colorist Enrica Angiolini (Warhammer 40,000).

“I love the hope of Doctor Who,” Houser said in a statement. “Anyone can have an adventure. No matter how old you are, there are still amazing things to discover in the universe. Exploring what makes our new Doctor tick, and what makes this regeneration unique as compared to the previous incarnations, is what I’m really looking forward to doing in the new series.”

The debut issue of Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor will boast 13 variant covers, while issue #2 will feature covers by Paulina Ganucheau and Rachael Stott, as well as a photo cover.

See 10 of the issue #1 variant covers and, exclusively, the three covers for Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor below.

Titan Comics

