Dylan Farrow signs YA fantasy book deal with HUSH as debut novel

Dylan Farrow has signed a young adult book deal that seems to draw from the writer/activist’s life and family history.

Farrow’s two-book deal with Wednesday Books is for a YA fantasy duology “where those in control of society can manipulate and silence the truth through magic,” according to a statement.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The first novel, titled HUSH, is currently slated for a Fall 2020 release. The New York Post reported earlier this week that Farrow previously turned down a $250,000 bid for the proposed book. Wednesday Books acquired the North American rights for both on behalf of Glasstown Entertainment, a 360-media company known for producing screen adaptations of literary works.

“To say Wednesday Books is thrilled to be publishing Dylan Farrow’s astonishing young adult debut is an understatement,” Sara Goodman of Wednesday Books said in a press release. “From the very first sentence of HUSH we knew we had to have it; her sharp, gorgeous writing captured the entire team instantly. We cannot wait to bring her considerable talent to readers everywhere and build a long lasting relationship with this exciting author.”

In 2014, Farrow, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, published an open letter in The New York Times alleging that Woody Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child. Though a legal case brought against Allen for abusing Farrow was was dropped in 1993, despite the state attorney’s belief that there was “probable cause” to prosecute, Farrow has remained outspoken about his alleged abuse, and published an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times late last year questioning why Allen was spared in the #MeToo movement. Allen has repeatedly denied Dylan Farrow’s claims, as recently as January of this year, saying, in part, that “even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”