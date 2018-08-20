Barack Obama reveals his top summer reading picks

Barack Obama is keeping up his annual tradition.

Over the weekend, the former U.S. president revealed his must-reads for this summer, a list just short and strong enough to follow through on before the dog days run out. It’s something Obama has done every year since his presidency, often spotlighting some of publishing’s hottest, most acclaimed new books.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

2018, it turns out, is no different. Topping Obama’s recommendations for the summer are Warlight, the latest (and Man Booker Prize-longlisted) novel by Michael Ondaatje; Educated, the inspiring memoir by Tara Westover, which has emerged as a best-selling powerhouse in recent months; and An American Marriage, Tayari Jones’ intimate take on marriage and mass incarceration, which was selected for Oprah’s Book Club earlier this year.

Obama called An American Marriage “a moving portrayal of the effects of a wrongful conviction on a young African-American couple,” while he raved of Educated, “a remarkable memoir of a young woman raised in a survivalist family in Idaho who strives for education while still showing great understanding and love for the world she leaves behind.” He also spotlighted the progress-touting Factfulness by Hans Rosling and A House for Mr Biswas, the acclaimed novel by V.S. Naipaul, who died earlier this month.

But of course, that only scratches the surface of what Obama has been reading this summer. Back in June, he released a whole separate list, with recommendations that leaned more on the policy-political side. For those hoping to keep up with him: happy reading!