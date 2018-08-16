Here's who Omarosa calls out in Unhinged — and what she says about them

As the latest insider’s tell-all about President Donald Trump’s unruly White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book Unhinged revels in lurid gossip.

Trump’s former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison lambastes everyone from respected politicians to reality TV contestants in the memoir, taking particular aim at Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and several former Celebrity Apprentice costars. In conjunction with the book’s publication, Omarosa (who usually goes by her first name only) has also been releasing secret recordings of President Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, and more to back up her claims.

We’ve rounded up some of Omarosa’s most sensational comments in Unhinged, including ones about a certain military general who was “dying to get rid” of her and an actor with “terrible body odor.” While we can’t exactly verify Omarosa’s observations and assertions, it’s safe to say that few in Trump’s orbit have eluded the former Apprentice villain’s critical eye. (And yes, she’s got plenty to say about Trump himself. Read our review for all that dirt.)

On Ivanka Trump’s reaction to being spoofed in SNL “Complicit” Perfume Ad

“At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was. We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke.”

On Ivanka’s relationship with her father

“For as long as I’d known [Donald] Trump, I’d observed the way he hugs, touches, and kisses Ivanka; the way she calls him Daddy. In my opinion, based on my observations, their relationship goes up to the line of appropriate father/daughter behavior and jumps right over it. I believe he covets his daughter. It’s uncomfortable to watch them carry on, especially during that season of Celebrity Apprentice when she was so young. For her part, she knows she’s Daddy’s little girl and I believe she exploits his fixation with her to get her way.”

On Ivanka’s dichotomous persona

“Ivanka, by the way, has the worst potty mouth, which is such a contrast to her completely poised, sophisticated presentation.”

On Hope Hicks not knowing “GOTV” meant “Get out the vote”

“She was so painfully aware of her inadequacies, she refused to speak publicly about the campaign or as a surrogate to express the candidate’s views.… She never did on camera. Hope was terrified to give statements or even entertain the idea of it. She lacked confidence because she knew she wasn’t qualified to talk about policy or the political process.”

On Donna Brazile’s support

“She said, ‘We need you there. We are comforted that you’ll be in the room and at the table, as long as you are there we’re going to be okay.’ I will always be grateful for her counsel at the time.”

On Trump’s nicknames for Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos

Omarosa alleges that Trump calls Sessions “Benjamin Button” and DeVos “Ditzy DeVos.”

On why John Kelly got “rid” of her

Omarosa claims that a tape exists of Trump saying the N-word while filming The Apprentice, and that Hicks told Kelly about Omarosa’s search for the tape: “Kelly had been dying to get rid of me since his first day. Now he had cause.”

On Kelly’s alleged harassment

“At the time of this writing, General John Kelly is still holding my personal items hostage at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and advising the counsel’s office to harass me constantly.”

On Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with Aubrey O’Day

“The next time I saw Aubrey at a diner in LA, she showed me very personal photos that Don Jr. had sent to her, and a long chain of dirty texts between them. If she hadn’t shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn’t have believed it. I filed their affair under ‘not my business,’ a list that was growing longer every day, but my heart went out to Vanessa [Trump].”

On the way Don Jr. is treated by his father

Omarosa paints a convincing portrait of Donald Trump Jr. being “desperate to please his father,” only to always come up short. She quotes the president as calling his firstborn a “f—up” multiple times, including after the incident in which he compared Syrian refugees to Skittles: “Trump just shook his head and said, ‘Look at what he did now. He screwed up again. What a f—up.”

On the “annoying but entertaining” Gary Busey

“He had terrible body odor and horrible breath, and no concept of personal space.”

On La Toya Jackson’s “dark” energy

“Anytime someone mentioned my Michael [Clarke Duncan]’s death, she brought up her brother’s death in 2009, and how her brother’s ghost visited her at night.”

On living next to Dennis Rodman while filming The Celebrity Apprentice

“His apartment in Trump International was just a couple of doors down from me, so I could literally look out my peephole and see him getting off the elevator with what looked like transients, dealers and hookers. Throughout the taping, he seemed inebriated at least half the time.”

On Gene Simmons’ misogynistic comments about Ivanka

While filming The Celebrity Apprentice, Omarosa says Trump asked the KISS frontman what he thought of Ivanka. The question allegedly spurred what Omarosa calls a “vile” exchange in a room full of people — including Ivanka. “While leering openly at her breasts, he said, ‘She’s a very, very sexy, desirable young woman who I’m looking forward to getting to know so much better if you know what I mean, with all due respect.’”

On Kellyanne Conway’s “take a shower” comments while appearing on Morning Joe

While appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Conway reportedly told the hosts she needed to “take a shower” after defending Trump during the campaign. “The claims on Morning Joe fit the calculated swamp monster I took Conway for. In our daily senior staff meetings at the White House, she agreed with whatever Trump said. Although the president never wanted anyone to disagree with him, I believe Kellyanne’s ‘yessing’ turned into white noise, a sound that didn’t register on his brain.”