Justin Timberlake wrote his first book, Hindsight, and it's coming out this year

The “Man of the Woods” is now a man of the written word. That’s right — singer/songwriter/dancer/actor/producer Justin Timberlake is now a published author.

Timberlake revealed the cover for Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See In Front of Me, his first written book with scribe Sandra Bark, on social media Friday.

“Guys, I have some news!” he wrote. “I’ve been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It’s coming out October 30th!”

According to publisher HarperCollins, Hindsight includes a “collection of anecdotes, reflections, and observations on his life and work,” as well as “hundreds of candid images from his personal archives that range from his early years to the present day, in locations around the world, both on and off the stage.”

Bark has previously worked with Cameron Diaz to write the actress’ The Body Book and The Longevity Book.

“Justin discusses many aspects of his childhood, including his very early love of music and the inspiration behind many of his hit songs and albums,” the official Hindsight description reads. “He talks about his songwriting process, offering the back story to many of his hits. He muses on his collaborations with other artists and directors, sharing the details of many performances in concert, TV comedy, and film. He also reflects on who he is, examining what makes him tick, speaking candidly about fatherhood, family, close relationships, struggles, and his search to find an inner calm and strength.”

Timberlake also happens to be developing a new game show for Fox called Spin the Wheel, which will offer one of the largest prizes in game show history: players will be able to win up to $20 million per episode. Earlier this year, he also dropped a surprise new song in July called “SoulMate” while on his Man of the Woods tour.

Hindsight can now be pre-ordered here.