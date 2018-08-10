White House says Omarosa book 'riddled with lies' after claim that Trump used N-word

The White House issued a statement on Friday that slammed Unhinged, the new book from Omarosa Manigault, as being “riddled with lies and false accusations.” This comes after word got out about Manigault’s claims in the memoir that President Donald Trump is a “racist” who uses the “N-word.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said, according to The New York Times. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

I mean, Manigault did say once that “every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump.” But, at least according to her book’s official synopsis, “that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end.”

The Guardian had published details from Unhinged ahead of the book’s release on Aug. 14 — details that EW can confirm.

In the pages, Manigault alleges Trump used the N-word “multiple times” during the filming of The Apprentice, which launched Manigault’s career. This is something Tom Arnold, another former Apprentice contestant, had brought up earlier when he first told Seattle radio station KIRO that there were outtakes of Trump saying “every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever.”

In the book, per The Guardian, Manigault does not claim to have personally witnessed Trump use the N-word; however, in an interview with NPR on Friday, she seemingly contradicted Unhinged, stating she did in fact hear the president use the word. She does write in Unhinged that she heard Trump hurl racially abusive terms towards Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who is half Filipino. “Would you look at this George Conway article?” Trump allegedly said, as quoted in Unhinged. “F—ing FLIP! Disloyal! F—ing Goo-goo.”

Manigault was hired as the Trump White House’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, but was fired, reportedly, for using the White House car service as “an office pick-up and drop-off service.” After her stint on Celebrity Big Brother — where she compared the WH to a plantation, among other things — Manigault announced the book, which was described by publisher Simon & Schuster as a “stunning tell-all and takedown.”

This article has been updated to include Manigault’s comments in an interview with NPR.