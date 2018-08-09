From one cultural phenomenon to another: Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has been tapped to narrate Audible’s newest Harry Potter original, A History of Magic, EW can exclusively announce.

Published by Pottermore Publishing, A History of Magic reveals hidden stories from throughout magic’s history and how some of its ancient objects, manuscripts, and spells influenced J.K. Rowling in her creation of Hogwarts and the Harry Potter series. The audio production reflects the exhibition of the same name that ran at the British Library last year — for which a companion book was also published — and will open at the New-York Historical Society in the U.S. this October, with new material curated specifically for the audio version.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Throughout Harry Potter: A History of Magic, Dormer leads listeners through an audio journey like no other, delving into real-world magical texts and artifacts. From Ethiopian charms and Chinese oracle bones, to the story of Nicolas Flamel and Smelly Nelly’s black moon crystal ball, listeners will be transfixed by tales of magical history and mystical traditions from all over the world, many of which they will recognize from the Harry Potter books that they know and love. Featuring exclusive interviews with series narrators Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, illustrators Jim Kay and Olivia Lomenech Gill, and curators from the British Library and New-York Historical Society, Harry Potter: A History of Magic illuminates both the Wizarding World and the creative process behind the development of the beloved Harry Potter stories.”

“I’ve always adored the Harry Potter books, but it wasn’t until I started speaking with the British Library’s curators — hearing about the various myths, legends, and cultures that have helped shape the wizarding world — that I really began to appreciate the richness and depth of J. K. Rowling’s writing,” Dormer says. “There are so many wonderful details to explore, and A History of Magic unearths some remarkable gems of information that are sure to have listeners awestruck. It’s been fun to join the Wizarding World family.”

Harry Potter: A History of Magic will release Oct. 4 to coincide with the NYHS exhibition, and is currently available for preorder at Audible. In addition, an audio tour of the NYHS exhibition, featuring Dormer’s voice, will be available to ticketholders as a free download to guide them through the event.

Check out the exclusive cover below.