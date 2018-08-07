Being compared to David Sedaris is the kind of compliment that doesn’t come around very often. Rather, it pretty much never happens to any essayist, no matter how long or passionately they’ve been writing. But Maeve Higgins, whose new memoir-slash-essay collection hits shelves today, has not only been the recipient of that very lofty comparison, but has also been equated to one Tina Fey — on top of receiving a shining endorsement from Amy Schumer.

Advance praise such as this can create a bit of an expectations-versus-reality scenario, but Maeve in America: Essays by a Girl from Somewhere Else, lives up to the hype. It’s chock-a-block full of personal tales of both success and failure, all told with that elusive combination of self-deprecation and grandeur. She regales readers of an ill-fated trip to a charity ball, a disastrous expedition to swim with dolphins, and teaching a comedy workshop in Erbil, Iraq — to name a few.

Below, she answers EW’s burning questions on her favorite moments from the book and why she now has a complicated relationship with nachos.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What is the first thing — ever — that you remember writing?

MAEVE HIGGINS: I wrote the word God with a backwards ‘d’ under a painting I had done of God, or Gob. In case you’re wondering, Gob is a neon pink shape with one cheerful eye.

What is the last book that made you cry?

Exit West [by Mohsin Hamid] really got me. It was so moving to discover other ways of thinking about migration at a time when it’s crucial to imagine a better future for humanity.”

What is your favorite part of Maeve in America?

I had a lot of fun writing the essay about dolphins — not the part where I almost drowned, but definitely the part where I got to expose those beloved creeps as the most malevolent sea creatures known to man!

Which book is at the top of your current to-read list?

The Land Between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees by Tom Sleigh. I’m curious to see how this journalist, whose work documents uprooted lives, uses language as a form of care.

Where do you write?

At my desk in my second bedroom. It’s a mess. Not in a cute way. It’s very dirty and covered in old coffee mugs and dead flowers. But you heard right — I have a second bedroom. #rich.

Which book made you a forever reader?

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. I found a copy at my sister’s piano teacher’s house when I was five and reading it felt like being on drugs.

Pick a GIF that you think, in this moment, best describes you and your book:

What is a snack you couldn’t write without?

Nachos. I found out too late that they are considered a meal, and put on 40 pounds during the writing of this book.

What was the hardest thing to write in Maeve in America?

It was difficult revisiting my torrid love affair with Michael Fassbender because…I remembered it never actually happened and the one time I saw him in a bar I was too nervous to say hi.

If you could change one thing about any of your books, what would it be?

I wish I could write in other languages, specifically Spanish and wingdings.

If Maeve in America had a movie poster tagline, it would be:

“David Sedaris and Tina Fey had a lovechild — she is this giant woman with a book!”