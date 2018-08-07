Family Guy is coming to a bookstore near you.

EW can exclusively announce the publication of Inside Family Guy: An Illustrated History, the definitive guidebook to Seth MacFarlane’s long-running, Emmy-winning TV series. Written by Associated Press TV critic Frazier Moore, the book is pegged to the series’ 20th anniversary, and will feature storyboards, character sketches, script excerpts, and cast and crew interviews, offering fans exclusive access behind the scenes.

Publisher Dey Street Books pitches the book as “an essential collector’s item for the millions and millions of Family Guy fans around the world.”

Developed by MacFarlane and David Zuckerman, Family Guy premiered in 1999 and ran for three seasons before being canceled by Fox; off the success of Adult Swim reruns and DVD sales, the network revived the show a few years later, and it’s gone on to run for 16 total seasons. A satirical portrait of the dysfunctional Griffin family, the show became the first animated series since The Flinstones, in 1961, to be nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in 2009; it’s won seven Emmys in total, with MacFarlane taking home three trophies for his voice-over performance of various characters.

Interviews with MacFarlane, as well as fellow cast members Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Alex Borstein, and Mike Henry, will be featured in the book, alongside commentary from the crew, which will walk fans through every step of production — from conception meetings to the final print, detailing not only the artistic process but the history of its creation as well.

Inside Family Guy: An Illustrated History will publish on May 14, 2019. You can pre-order the book here, and be sure to check out the exclusive cover above.