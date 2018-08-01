5 comics to read this August, from new Sandman characters to the return of the Fantastic Four

We’re approaching the end of summer, and old things are new again. This August’s comic selection includes several stories that bring back characters from the past. Marvel’s new Fantastic Four comic reassembles the publisher’s original superhero team after a two-year absence, while DC’s The Sandman Universe special catches readers up with characters that were first introduced decades ago in the iconic Neil Gaiman-written comic. Then there’s West Coast Avengers, which assembles some of Marvel’s newest and most offbeat superheroes into a brand-new formation. The new issue of Black Hammer promises answers for long-standing questions on classic superhero tropes, while the new issue of Scarlet (now at DC following creator Brian Michael Bendis’ publishing move) continues a story of revolution that started even before Occupy Wall Street.

Below, check out EW’s selection of comics to check out this month.

DC Entertainment

The Sandman Universe #1 (DC)

Nalo Hopkinson & Kat Howard & Simon Spurrier & Dan Watters (writers), Bilquis Evely & Max Fiumara & Sebastian Fiumara & Tom Fowler & Dominike “Domo” Stanton (artists)

It’s finally time to return to The Dreaming. Months ago, EW first broke the news that The Sandman (originally created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg in 1989) would be returning as a set of comics focusing on different characters from various corners of Dream’s world. These stories will focus on familiar characters from The Sandman (such as Lucifer, lately of the Fox-to-Netflix TV series) as well as brand-new ones (such as the voodoo goddess Erzulie and her House of Whispers). It all starts here, with a single issue that introduces all four new series (Books of Magic, The Dreaming, House of Whispers, and Lucifer) by showcasing a radical new status quo for the Dreaming, complete with absolutely gorgeous art previewing the multi-colored variety of stories to come.

Marvel Entertainment

Fantastic Four #1 (Marvel)

Dan Slott (writer), Sara Pichelli (artist)

It’s been a long two years since comic readers last saw the Fantastic Four, and the Marvel Universe has felt every second of it. After both a second civil war and a secret empire, the Marvel superheroes are ready to start over again. No better time, then, to bring back Marvel’s First Family, the avatars of hope and progress and science. Slott is coming off an epic cosmic romance comic featuring a character originally introduced in Fantastic Four (Silver Surfer) and told EW this upcoming run would be similar in some ways.

“It will be very cosmic-y and very big,” Slott told EW last month. “There will be completely different dynamics in the family, but it’s going to be a family you know and love going in new ways.”

Dark Horse Comics

Black Hammer: Age of Doom #4 (Dark Horse)

Jeff Lemire (writer), Dean Ormston (artist)

Finally, some answers! Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston’s referendum on superhero stories has been engaging since its very first issue (Black Hammer even won a Best New Series Eisner Award in 2017), but after two years, it finally feels time to get some straight answers about how this misfit superhero team ended up on this thoroughly normal farm, why they can’t leave, and what their supposed friends Madame Dragonfly and Colonel Weird have to do with it all. After Lucy Weber took her rightful place as Black Hammer at the conclusion of the first series, she seemed to have all the answers, only to get immediately whisked away again. After a brief detour into a parody version of The Sandman (very topical these days!) issue 3 ended with the new Black Hammer finally confronting Madame Dragonfly. Don’t miss this issue in case we get some mind-blowing context — but also don’t be surprised if Lemire finds a way to pull the rug away once again.

DC Entertainment

Scarlet #1 (DC/Jinxworld)

Brian Michael Bendis (writer), Alex Maleev (artist)

Since making the big move from Marvel to DC last year, Brian Michael Bendis has already made his impact felt by taking over writing duties on DC’s main Superman comics. But that isn’t the only reason the longtime Marvel writer switched publishers; he also relished the chance to return to some of his creator-owned comics, such as Scarlet. This new Scarlet series continues the story of a modern-day American revolution and the civil war that comes with it — a dystopian vision that feels less outlandish with every passing day.

“I’m writing this new storyline where an American revolution has begun to take place in an American city, and the American government is responding in kind. It’s shocking to me how not sci-fi it feels right now,” Bendis told EW in May. “I don’t want it to happen, but I also can’t stop writing about. It feels like an answer to what has happened to us as a country and a world.”

Marvel

West Coast Avengers #1 (Marvel)

Kelly Thompson (writer), Stefano Caselli (artist)

Earlier this year, Marvel announced cancellations for a bevy of comics featuring diverse young superheroes, including Hawkeye, America, and Gwenpool. Thankfully, though, those heroes’ adventures aren’t over yet. Kelly Thompson (who wrote the canceled Hawkeye series starring Kate Bishop) has assembled them all under one roof. This new superteam features both Hawkeyes, America, Gwenpool, pink-haired punk X-Man Quentin Quire, and “a guy named Fuse.” With most Marvel heroes concentrated in New York City, it’ll be up to these colorful goofballs to keep the West Coast safe. Caselli’s expressive and zany art should be a good match for Thompson’s witty writing, too.