The Giver is being reimagined as a stunning graphic novel: Exclusive preview

Get ready to experience The Giver in a whole new, visually arresting way.

EW can exclusively announce that Lois Lowry’s Newbery Medal–winning classic young adult novel The Giver is being adapted into a graphic novel. HMH Books for Young Readers will publish the book in spring 2019.

This new version of The Giver is being illustrated and adapted by Eisner and Harvey Award winner P. Craig Russell (Coraline, American Gods). The book is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, with a special edition (featuring a new foreword from Lowry) set to publish Oct. 2. The Giver was previously adapted into a 2014 feature film starring Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep.

The Giver centers on a 12-year-old boy named Jonas, who lives in a seemingly ideal, if colorless, world of conformity and contentment. Not until he is given his life assignment as the “Receiver of Memory” does he begin to understand the dark, complex secrets behind his fragile community. The best-selling phenomenon spawned three companion novels by Lowry, namely Gathering Blue, Messenger, and Son.

In addition to the cover, which you can see above, you can check out an exclusive excerpt of the graphic novel adaptation below, featuring 10 pages from the first chapter. Read on and pre-order your copy of the book ahead of its 2019 publication.

Excerpt from The Giver, illustrated and adapted by P. Craig Russell

HMH books for young readers

