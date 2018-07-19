Hank Green is going on book tour: Here's where you can meet him

Eager for Hank Green’s debut novel An Absolutely Remarkable Thing? Good news: the author is probably coming to a city near you.

EW can exclusively reveal Green’s entire book tour, complete with event locations and dates as well as details on any special guests. (And yes, his brother — and Vlogbrothers co-creator — John will be joining him on several of those stops.) The tour will run from late September to early October, with stops in 12 cities.

Unlike his brother, Green is wading into adult fiction with his first novel, exploring queer and sci-fi themes and working off of an ambitious premise. Here’s the official synopsis: “The Carls just appeared. Coming home from work at three a.m., twenty-three-year-old April May stumbles across a giant sculpture. Delighted by its appearance and craftsmanship — like a ten-foot-tall Transformer wearing a suit of samurai armor — April and her friend Andy make a video with it, which Andy uploads to YouTube. The next day April wakes up to a viral video and a new life. News quickly spreads that there are Carls in dozens of cities around the world — everywhere from Beijing to Buenos Aires — and April, as their first documentarian, finds herself at the center of an intense international media spotlight. Now April has to deal with the pressure on her relationships, her identity, and her safety that this new position brings, all while being on the front lines of the quest to find out not just what the Carls are, but what they want from us.”

Check out the full tour schedule below, and find ticket information here. An Absolutely Remarkable Thing publishes Sept. 25, and is available for pre-order.