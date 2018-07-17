Lin-Manuel Miranda's inspirational 'Gmorning, Gnite!' tweets getting their own book

If you’re one of the 2 million-plus people who follow Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter, then you’re probably used to seeing his signature “Gmorning!” and “Gnite!” messages, starting and ending the day with a tweet-sized dose of positivity. Now, those messages are getting their own book.

Miranda broke the news Tuesday morning on Twitter, sharing the cover artwork for the upcoming Gmorning, Gnite! Little Pep Talks For Me & You, which will feature illustrations by artist Jonny Sun.

Both publisher Random House and the Hamilton creator noted that this book came at the request of fans. “Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! is a touchstone for anyone looking for a lift,” the publisher added.

Gmorning!

A bit of news—

At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!

Illustrations by @jonnysun!

Available October 23!

We love you!https://t.co/ZSMEA8E7lU pic.twitter.com/uLLXY3JPXP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 17, 2018

Gmorning, Gnite! will go on sale Oct. 23. Before that, get a sampling of Miranda’s recent morning/evening tweets below.

Gmorning.

You’re burning up.

Apply kindness, like a cool washcloth on the back of the neck.

Walk away from your screen every 4-6 hours.

Liquids.

Popsicles.

Kindness.

Rest, love — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 13, 2018

Gnight.

Your forehead’s still a little warm.

Apply your favorite music, at your volume.

Put your phone down as long as you’re able.

Liquids.

Ice Cream.

Peace of mind.

Rest, love

(See you Monday) — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 14, 2018

Gmorning to the cacophony of voices inside you, whispering and screaming and singing all manner of brilliance,

and the one that escapes your lips, saying “MUH. COFFEE. HURRGH.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018

Gnight to the unending swirl of voices inside you, whispering and percolating and jockeying for expression in tonight’s dreamscape,

and the one that escapes your lips, saying “MMMMMN. TIRED. I’LL WASH THE DISHES IN THE MORNINGGGG.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 13, 2018

Gmorning from the younger version of you

Who couldn’t wait to be you at this age right now — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 11, 2018