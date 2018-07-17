Lin-Manuel Miranda's inspirational 'Gmorning, Gnite!' tweets getting their own book

If you’re one of the 2 million-plus people who follow Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter, then you’re probably used to seeing his signature “Gmorning!” and “Gnite!” messages, starting and ending the day with a tweet-sized dose of positivity. Now, those messages are getting their own book.
Miranda broke the news Tuesday morning on Twitter, sharing the cover artwork for the upcoming Gmorning, Gnite! Little Pep Talks For Me & You, which will feature illustrations by artist Jonny Sun.
Both publisher Random House and the Hamilton creator noted that this book came at the request of fans. “Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! is a touchstone for anyone looking for a lift,” the publisher added.
Gmorning, Gnite! will go on sale Oct. 23. Before that, get a sampling of Miranda’s recent morning/evening tweets below.
