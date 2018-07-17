Sneak Peek: Harry Potter will go back in time for Comic-Con 20th anniversary event

Harry Potter won’t be celebrating its 20th anniversary at Comic-Con lightly.

The iconic series is set for a major event this weekend in San Diego to commemorate its continued success, with various artists and editors involved in the production of the books gathering to discuss bringing the wizarding world to life. Jim Kay (Harry Potter illustrated editions), Brian Selznick (20th anniversary edition cover artist), Kazu Kibuishi (Harry Potter 15th anniversary edition cover artist), Arthur A. Levine (American editor of Harry Potter), and David Saylor (creative director for the Harry Potter book series) will be on hand, and Mary GrandPré, the original illustrator of the Harry Potter books, will be providing an exclusive message.

But that’s not all. As part of the event, Scholastic will be distributing wholly original Harry Potter posters, commemorating the series and character’s evolution over the past two decades. EW can exclusively reveal the poster below, and announce that Selznick, Kay, and Kibuishi will be signing them exclusively at Comic-Con.

In April, Scholastic revealed the gorgeous new 20th anniversary covers designed by Selznick; the paperback versions were published in June and the collectible box set designed by Selznick will arrive in September.

Check out the poster below, as well as time and event information for Harry Potter‘s 20th anniversary at Comic-Con.

Saturday, July 21, 2018, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

20 Years of Magic: Inside Harry Potter

San Diego Convention Center Room 6DE