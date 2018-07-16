type TV Show genre Crime, Drama performer Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin broadcaster USA seasons 3 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Mr. Robot is going back in time — in the pages of a new comic.

Series creator Sam Esmail will be writing the comic, to be published by Black Mask Studios, along with show writer Jeff McKibben. This Mr. Robot comic will be a prequel story to season 1, and it will document the formation of the mysterious group known as fsociety.

This Mr. Robot comic will mark the creator-owned comic publisher’s first foray into adaptations of stories from other media. Previous Black Mask Studios comics include Calexit, a comic that imagines California seceding from a dystopian United States wrecked by climate disaster and political divisions in the not-so-distant future. Calexit is written by Black Mask publisher Matteo Pizzolo, who will also help Esmail and McKibben craft the story for the Mr. Robot comic. Antonio Fuso is set to illustrate the series, with colors from Tyler Boss.

Black Mask’s Mr. Robot comic is set to launch this fall, but more information will be available at San Diego Comic-Con. On Thursday, McKibben and Pizzolo will host a panel titled “Mr. Robot: Hacking Comics,” set to focus on a conversation about expanding the singular world of Mr. Robot into comic form.