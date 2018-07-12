EW can exclusively reveal that Alcon Media Group and London-based Titan Publishing are partnering in a new co-publishing venture which will initially focus on the Blade Runner universe. Alcon, along with Sony Pictures, produced last year’s Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to director Ridley Scott’s 1982 science fiction film Blade Runner. That latter movie starred Harrison Ford as the titular character, who tracks rogue synthetic humans. Ford returned for the sequel, which costarred Ryan Gosling. Titan is known for publishing movie and TV tie-in books, including an array of Doctor Who titles and novels set in the Marvel and DC universes.

In a joint statement by Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, and Titan’s co-founders, Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung, the partners stated that the companies will develop and publish a variety of both fiction and non-fiction print media. The program will feature new, in canon comics and graphic novels that dive deeper into the Blade Runner world as well as a variety of publications focused on the visual and technical sides of the production process.

Editorial duties will be handled by Titan’s David Manley-Leach, and Alcon’s director of publishing, Jeff Conner.

“In partnering with the exceptional Titan Comics and Titan Books, we’re confident that the world of Blade Runner will continue to organically grow in a way that refuses to sacrifice the quality, tone and high standards of this beloved property,” said Kosove and Johnson, in a statement.

“We are extremely excited to be publishing Blade Runner comics and illustrated books,” said Titan publishers Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung. “The Blade Runner universe has barely been explored; there is so much more there. It’s an honour to be bringing this world to life in new ways for a new audience – and to reveal tales from that universe that you’ve never seen before.”