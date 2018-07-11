The season 2 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale hit Hulu on Wednesday, serving as another reminder that Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel has really stood the test of time. There’s even more good news for fans inspired by Atwood’s work — the author will soon be giving a MasterClass in creative writing.

“Creativity is one of the most essential things about being human,” Atwood said in the announcement. “Storytelling is very ancient; the novel is a more modern form of storytelling. Like every other creative endeavor, novel-writing is partly learn-by-doing. In my MasterClass, I’m happy to share how I wrote my stories, and my processes and tips, with people who want to write fiction themselves.”

On top of The Handmaid’s Tale, Atwood has written many more award-winning novels, short story collections, poetry, and even non-fiction. One of her other works, the 1996 novel Alias Grace, also got the TV treatment recently.

MasterClass allows famous artists to provide perspective on their creative processes, tips for those following in their footsteps, and a lists of pitfalls to avoid. Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, for instance, told EW back in March that his own class was focused on the importance of outlines and the silliness of writing “from the heart.”

Atwood’s MasterClass will share her approach to storytelling and encourage students to look for inspiration in real events that have taken place throughout history (just as The Handmaid’s Tale was inspired in part by the Salem witch trials and 17th-century Puritan society). Other topics will include how to write dystopian fiction and how to keep readers engaged. Atwood will give students a look at her own research materials and share the first handwritten draft of The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as the manuscript draft materials of Alias Grace.

Her MasterClass is set to launch this fall, and is available for pre-enrollment here.