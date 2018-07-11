Over the last few years, G. Willow Wilson has written some of the most engaging female-driven superhero stories on shelves. In 2014 she co-created the new Muslim Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (alongside artist Adrian Alphona and editors Sana Amanat and Steven Wacker) and has written every issue of the comic since its inception. She also wrote A-Force, the first comic to feature an all-female Avengers team. Now, Wilson is set to take her literary girl power to DC, where she will take over writing duties for the ongoing Wonder Woman comic this fall. DC publisher Dan Didio revealed the news on Wednesday’s episode of DC All-Access.

“I’m delighted to be writing such an iconic character as Wonder Woman and to be working with DC once again,” Wilson said in a statement. “With more than 75 years of history, Wonder Woman has a wealth of backstory and drama to draw from, and I look forward to putting a spin on Diana and her supporting cast that’s both new, yet familiar. It’ll be a challenge to do her justice, but I like a challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Though she was exclusive to Marvel for the past few years, Wilson has written for DC in the past, from mainstream superhero titles like Superman and Vixen to Vertigo graphic novels like Cairo. She is the latest big-name comic creator to move from Marvel to DC, following superstar writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Jim Cheung.

Paired with artist Cary Nord (Conan, The Unexpected), Willow’s debut story arc for Wonder Woman will be titled “The Just War.” When Steve Trevor goes missing in an Eastern European country in the midst of revolution, Wonder Woman flies to help him — only to run into one of her greatest enemies, Ares the God of War. Though he’s engaged in the revolutionary conflict, Ares seems different, making Wonder Woman wonder whether he can be redeemed and question what happened to the unbreakable prison built to hold him on Themyscira.

Ares and his prison were last seen at the conclusion of writer Greg Rucka’s recent run on the title, which brought Wonder Woman into the era of DC Rebirth. Following a guest arc by DC Super Hero Girls writer Shea Fontana, Wonder Woman has been written by James Robinson, who introduced Diana’s long-lost twin brother Jason. The Midnighter creative team of writer Steve Orlando and artist Aco will take over for a guest arc starting in August. Wilson and Nord will begin “The Just War” in Wonder Woman #58, on sale Nov. 14.