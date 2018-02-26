Dark Horse announces new Avatar: The Last Airbender comics

type Book Current Status In Season

Avatar: The Last Airbender ended back in 2008, but the adventures of Aang and Team Avatar have continued ever since in the pages of Dark Horse comic books. This fall brings two new Avatar graphic novels — one will continue the main story with a new creative team, while the other will be a one-shot anthology comic featuring multiple creators.

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Imbalance Part One will feature the debut of writer Faith Erin Hicks (The Nameless City) and artist Peter Wartman, who are taking the reins from longtime Avatar comics writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese). The first part of a new trilogy, this story finds Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph dealing with a conflict between benders and non-benders in a booming industrial town. Perhaps the story will explore connective tissue between the end of Avatar and sequel series Legend of Korra, which featured a much more industrial world and began with high tensions between benders and non-benders. Like Yang, Hicks and Wartman will be working in collaboration with Avatar co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Team Avatar Tales is a one-shot anthology comic, featuring stories from multiple creators. Some are collected from previous Free Comic Book Day publications, while others are brand-new. In classic Avatar style, the comic is set to include both adventurous stories (such as saving a pumpkin farmer from monsters) and serious reflection on deep issues, like what it means to save the world. In addition to Yang and Hicks, other featured creators will include Carla Speed McNeil (Finder), Ron Koertge (Vampire Planet), Dave Scheidt (Dreamworks Trolls, Wrapped Up), and Sara Goetter (Dungeon Critters, Boozle).

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Team Avatar Tales goes on sale Sep. 5, followed by Avatar: The Last Airbender — Imbalance Part One on Oct. 10. Check out the covers above and below.