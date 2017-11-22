Chris Colfer lands new book deal, announces new companion series — exclusive

type Book Current Status In Season

Chris Colfer has signed a multi-faceted new book deal with Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, EW has confirmed exclusively.

The Golden Globe-winning actor and writer, whose The Land of Stories children’s series has spent 48 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, has entered into an agreement in which he’ll write an ultimate insider’s guide to his beloved Land of Stories, as well as develop and scribe two novels in a brand new series. The latter project will be a companion to The Land of Stories, featuring fan-favorite characters while also introducing new ones.

The Land of Stories is described by Colfer as a “modern-day fairytale” which mixes fantastical and adventurous elements. There are six books in the series, and several companion books have already been published.

The new book deal comes on the heels of Colfer partnering with Twentieth Century Fox and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps to bring The Land of Stories to the big screen, beginning with the first book The Wishing Spell. He’ll make his directorial debut on the movie while also adapting the book for the screen. Colfer previously wrote the screenplay for the big-screen adaptation of his book Struck by Lightning, the Brian Dannelly film in which he starred, as well as an episode of Glee, season 5‘s penultimate hour “Old Dog, New Tricks.”

The insider’s guide to The Land of Stories will be released next fall, and watch for his new book series to launch sometime in 2019.