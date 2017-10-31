Book lovers are going all-out for their pumpkin decorations this Halloween.

Celebrating the spookiest day of the year, fans of Harry Potter and other literary favorites are using Instagram to show off their fun, wild, and often impressively precise carvings and designs. There are homages to children’s classics, comics, and even some highbrow favorites.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the gang from Hogwarts that’s most healthily represented. Check out some of our favorite Potter-themed pumpkin creations below.

And below are some other lovely book-based pumpkin creations.