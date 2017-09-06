Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic release date announced

Harry Potter and his friends were often bored in their History of Magic classes — but maybe that’s just because they didn’t know how to handle a course where the professor wasn’t actively trying to kill them. By contrast, this fall the British Library in London will be launching Harry Potter: A History of Magic, an exhibition commemorating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (as the first book was originally titled in the U.K.). American fans should take heart, however: A book accompanying the exhibit will also be published by Scholastic at the same time.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic runs from Oct. 20 through February after next year, after which it will open at the New York Historical Society in October 2018. The exhibition will unveil rare books and manuscripts from the British Library’s archives, demonstrating a connection between J.K. Rowling’s magical mythology and the real history of British folklore and legend that influenced it. The exhibition will also display drafts by Rowling and drawings by Harry Potter illustrator Jim Kay for the first time.

To top it all off, the exhibit will also come with its own book. Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic will be published on Oct. 20 and will give fans a sneak peek of what to expect (not unlike reading the Cursed Child script before the play comes to the U.S.). Check out the cover above. Kay’s illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will also be published in October, due out on Oct. 3.