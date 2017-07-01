6 comics to read this July

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

July is a month of fireworks, vacation, and, hopefully, some lazy hours at the beach or pool. Here are five comics to keep an eye out for if you need something to while away those long summer days.

Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #2 (Marvel)

Chip Zdarsky (writer), Adam Kubert (artist)

This month sees the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland’s much-anticipated solo debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and EW’s most recent cover subject). Unlike previous Spidey films, Homecoming zeroes in both on the character’s humor and his inability to escape the travails of the teenage years, despite all his fancy new superpowers. Though the high school element is missing from Chip Zdarsky and Adam Kubert’s new book, the rest of it fits very much in with the Homecoming aesthetic. As Zdarsky put it to EW back in February, “Peter can be having a crummy time of things, put on his Spider-Man outfit, and feel like he can do anything. But inevitably his ‘Parker luck’ spoils things, even as Spider-Man. And part of the fun of the character is seeing how he gets out of the holes he digs for himself.”

Those readers who already picked up issue 1 also know that there’s a cliff-hanger that might have lasting consequences for Peter’s universe.

America #5 (Marvel)

Gabby Rivera & Kelly Thompson (writers), Ramon Villalobos (artist)

Gabby Rivera’s new series has seen America Chavez strike out on her own with solo adventures through space and time. But the character originally broke through on Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie’s Young Avengers run a few years back, and this month sees her reunited with one of her old teammates from that series: Kate Bishop, a.k.a. Hawkeye. The team-up should be a delight for fans of Marvel’s two best young women heroes, especially since Rivera has enlisted Hawkeye writer Kelly Thompson to help nail both characters’ unique voices.

Wonder Woman #26-27 (DC)

Shea Fontana (writer), Mirka Andolfo (artist)

Now that writer Greg Rucka has wrapped up his latest Wonder Woman epic , he’s handing the reins to DC Superhero Girls writer Shea Fontana. In a six-issue story arc over the next few months, Fontana will be exploring how Diana deals with the stress of her unique job. She and artist Mirka Andolfo will also be giving Wonder Woman a female creative team, which is, perhaps surprisingly, a rarity in the character’s history. And since Wonder Woman double-ships, like many prominent DC titles post-Rebirth, the first two issues of Fontana and Andolfo’s run will both land in shops this month.

Rick & Morty: Pocket Like You Stole It #1 (Oni Press)

Tini Howard (writer), Marc Ellerby (artist)

Last year, two fan-favorite franchises collided when Rick & Morty fused with Pokemon to create Pocket Mortys, a strangely addictive mobile game that allowed players to capture and train different types of Morty. This month, Oni Press launches a Pocket Mortys-based spin-off comic that shows readers what it’s like to be one of those poor godforsaken Mortys. It’s the perfect way to prepare for the long-awaited premiere of Rick & Morty season 3 later this month.

“The premise of our story is we see Morty from his perspective in that world,” writer Tini Howard told EW back in December. “There’s a lot of joking when people talk about games like that where you’re battling little monsters, like, is this ethical? We’re supposed to love them, but we make them fight. I just played with that idea. We’re following Morty through the world of Pocket Mortys and being a battle pet on the go and what that means.”

Calexit #1 (Black Mask Studios)

Matteo Pizzolo (writer), Amancay Nahuelpan (artist)

The era of President Donald Trump may be fueling plenty of #Resistance protests, but hasn’t led to any armed uprisings. To see what one might look like, though, search no further than the new series from Black Mask Studios, which features the entire state of California taking up arms against an oppressive government.

Atomic Blonde: The Coldest City

Antony Johnston (writer), Sam Hart (artist)