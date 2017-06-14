John Carpenter co-writing new Big Trouble in Little China comic featuring older Jack Burton

Big Trouble in Little China type Movie genre Action Adventure

“It’s all in the reflexes!” Kurt Russell’s truck-driving blowhard Jack Burton famously declared in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. But can Burton still rely on those reflexes at the age of 60? It was announced Wednesday that Carpenter is co-writing a new comic which will feature an older version of Russell’s character. The comic is called Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack and is being published by BOOM! Studios, with the first issue debuting in September.

Old Man Jack is set in the year 2020, and hell is literally on Earth, with the demon god Ching Dai declaring himself ruler of all. Jack Burton is alone in Florida with only his broken radio for company, until one day it picks up a message. Someone is out there in the hellscape, and they know a way to stop Ching Dai.

RELATED: The 7 Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movies of All Time

The comic is co-written by Anthony Burch and illustrated by Jorge Corona.

“Big Trouble in Little China was one of my absolute favorite movies when I was a kid,” said Burch in a statement. “To call it formative to my development would be one hell of an understatement. Its high-fantasy world and lovably lowbrow hero… hasn’t lessened its grip on me in the twenty or so years since I first saw it.”

You can see art from the covers of issue #1 above and below.

Image zoom

Image zoom Boom! Studios/20th Century Fox

Image zoom