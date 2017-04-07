Stephen King mocks James Patterson for self-written blurb — and writers loved it
Literary heavyweight Stephen King couldn’t help himself from commenting on a curious find on Friday, regarding a picture of promotional material for fellow heavyweight James Patterson’s new novel.
The curious bit, of course, is that James Patterson is quoted next to the book co-written by James Patterson… talking about James Patterson. “I think The Black Book is my best work in 20 years. Better than Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls,” the blurb reads.
After King’s slightly snarky tweet, a mini-flurry of additional tweets from writers and screenwriters came down the pike. See the flier and the tweets below.
Patterson and David Ellis’ The Black Book, released last month, follows cop Billy Harney as he takes on a case involving three victims in a luxurious bedroom, and one missing black book. Representatives for Patterson did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.
