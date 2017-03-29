ThanksForTyping honors women for unsung work on male writers' books

An author and literary scholar is shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of academia: male academics’ wives.
Using the Twitter hashtag #ThanksForTyping, University of Virginia English professor Bruce Holsinger is amassing acknowledgments from decades’ worth of books in which male authors thank their spouses for typing, researching, editing, and rewriting their manuscripts. In many of the acknowledgments, the women who did the heavy lifting remain anonymous, referred to only as “my wife.”
After the hashtag debuted Saturday, Twitter users posted more acknowledgments found in books, and many shared their own experiences of women who weren’t credited for their typing, editing, and writing contributions.
See some of the tweets from Holsinger and others below.
