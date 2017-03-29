ThanksForTyping honors women for unsung work on male writers' books

An author and literary scholar is shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of academia: male academics’ wives.

Using the Twitter hashtag #ThanksForTyping, University of Virginia English professor Bruce Holsinger is amassing acknowledgments from decades’ worth of books in which male authors thank their spouses for typing, researching, editing, and rewriting their manuscripts. In many of the acknowledgments, the women who did the heavy lifting remain anonymous, referred to only as “my wife.”

After the hashtag debuted Saturday, Twitter users posted more acknowledgments found in books, and many shared their own experiences of women who weren’t credited for their typing, editing, and writing contributions.

See some of the tweets from Holsinger and others below.

The unnamed wife who typed the manuscript FIFTEEN FOOKIN TIMES, and the named editor. #ThanksForTyping pic.twitter.com/8GUwvBOBPz — Bruce Holsinger (@bruceholsinger) March 25, 2017

This one is AMAZING. "My wife" did his paleography for him: transcribed, edited, and corrected from 16th-c. editions. #ThanksForTyping pic.twitter.com/w0Lk0knfDa — Bruce Holsinger (@bruceholsinger) March 26, 2017

And a special glimpse at a special marriage. #ThanksForTyping pic.twitter.com/7xoV5hGq1p — Bruce Holsinger (@bruceholsinger) March 25, 2017

Not just academic, of course. Here is Herman Wouk in The Caine Mutiny, typed and retyped by his unnamed wife. #ThanksForTyping pic.twitter.com/4sbpGZRJcx — Bruce Holsinger (@bruceholsinger) March 25, 2017

In grad school I found four used books by one of my profs. Different wife thanked in each one. Three for typing. — Siva Vaidhyanathan🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) March 29, 2017

It is astonishing how many people who type books are named "My Wife". Weird name. #ThanksForTyping — saywoo mcgigglecutey (@seiwooster) March 26, 2017

How much easier would it be to produce 2 books in 5 years if I could delegate typing, transcription, proofing to my spouse? #ThanksForTyping — Annie (@anne_bornschein) March 26, 2017

#ThanksforTyping The wife of one of his colleagues typed out my dad's PhD thesis between contractions while she was in labour. — Quasar (@echidna_paw) March 29, 2017

She is not a co-author on the book. And check out that date. (I have been mad about this for 5 years.) #ThanksForTyping @bruceholsinger pic.twitter.com/8KtDsC4Sm2 — Laura Ansley (@lmansley) March 26, 2017

Thanks for typing, thanks for calligraphy, thanks for keeping our children away from me: this one is the whole package #ThanksForTyping pic.twitter.com/fBgSkP9V01 — momo (@mlrich4) March 27, 2017

Thanks to google books, I found this #IR gem from Waltz's "Man, The State and War" #ThanksForTyping pic.twitter.com/gAmPfdtfdB — Annick T.R. Wibben (@ATRWibben) March 29, 2017

Not mentioned in #ThanksForTyping is how often the uncredited typist wife is also the one who works full time for pay while he studies. — Jennifer Bartholomew (@jennifersvc) March 28, 2017