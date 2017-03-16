Lore creator Aaron Mahnke to publish book series

The award-winning podcaster will write a book series based on his popular series.

Fans of Aaron Mahnke’s investigations into the truth behind folklore and superstitions will now be able to get their fix in written form.

The award-winning podcaster will publish a book series based on his popular series, Lore.

Titled The World of Lore, the series will be a collection of true-life stories based on global superstitions and the folklore surrounding them.

Mahnke first launched Lore – which EW named one of the best podcasts of 2016 – in 2015. Since it’s debut, the popular series has garnered over 5,400 5-star reviews on iTunes, and averages over 6 million monthly downloads. The podcast is also in the works to become a television show set to debut on Amazon Prime in 2017.

“It’s such a thrill to bring the World of Lore series to bookshelves everywhere,” said Mahnke in a statement. This will be his fourth book after his previous novels, Grave Suspicion, Consumed, and Indian Summer.

“Aaron’s unique aesthetic and vision have already made Lore a major phenomenon,” said Editorial Director of Del Rey Books Tricia Narwani. “This is only the beginning for this brilliant creator.”

No release date has been announced for World of Lore.