Cooking Channel's Tia Mowry shares a low-cal take on an American classic

Jennifer Davick Photography; Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
placeholder
Ruth Kinane
March 07, 2017 at 10:00 AM EST

With swimsuit season just around the corner, finding healthier ways to spend spend movie nights with friends is a must. Tia Mowry, star of Cooking Channel’s Tia Mowry at Home loves to invite her group over for a viewing party with themed snacks, but has a trick or two to keep the festivities focused on binge watching, rather than eating. Here she offers up a full-flavor, less-guilt Chickpea Burger from her upcoming book, Whole New You. “It’s a healthier twist on comfort food,” says Mowry.

Ingredients:
 2 (15 oz.) cans chickpeas, drained 1⁄2 cup quick-cooking oats
1⁄2 cup chopped green olives or dill pickles
1 carrot, finely diced and blanched*
2 TBSP. greens onions,thinly sliced
1 level TBSP. white (mild) miso
￼￼2 TBSP. soy sauce or tamari
2 TSP. prepared mustard
2 TSP. maple syrup
1⁄2 cup cornmeal
1⁄2 TSP. salt
6 TBSP. safflower oil

Directions:
1. Process chickpeas in a food processor until finely chopped. Combine chickpeas, oats, and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Whisk together miso, soy sauce, mustard, and syrup in a small bowl until smooth; stir into chickpea mixture. Shape mixture into 6 burgers; set aside.

3. Whisk together cornmeal and salt in a shallow dish. Coat burgers in meal; set aside.

4. Heat half of safflower oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Cook burgers in 2 batches, 5 minutes per side, until golden. Cover and keep warm.

5. Serve burgers on whole-wheat buns with desired toppings.

*To blanch whole carrots, cover with boiling water; let stand 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Makes 6

Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes

Recipe adapted from Whole New You, on sale March 14.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now