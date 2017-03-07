With swimsuit season just around the corner, finding healthier ways to spend spend movie nights with friends is a must. Tia Mowry, star of Cooking Channel’s Tia Mowry at Home loves to invite her group over for a viewing party with themed snacks, but has a trick or two to keep the festivities focused on binge watching, rather than eating. Here she offers up a full-flavor, less-guilt Chickpea Burger from her upcoming book, Whole New You. “It’s a healthier twist on comfort food,” says Mowry.

Ingredients:

2 (15 oz.) cans chickpeas, drained 1⁄2 cup quick-cooking oats

1⁄2 cup chopped green olives or dill pickles

1 carrot, finely diced and blanched*

2 TBSP. greens onions,thinly sliced

1 level TBSP. white (mild) miso

￼￼2 TBSP. soy sauce or tamari

2 TSP. prepared mustard

2 TSP. maple syrup

1⁄2 cup cornmeal

1⁄2 TSP. salt

6 TBSP. safflower oil

Directions:

1. Process chickpeas in a food processor until finely chopped. Combine chickpeas, oats, and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Whisk together miso, soy sauce, mustard, and syrup in a small bowl until smooth; stir into chickpea mixture. Shape mixture into 6 burgers; set aside.

3. Whisk together cornmeal and salt in a shallow dish. Coat burgers in meal; set aside.

4. Heat half of safflower oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Cook burgers in 2 batches, 5 minutes per side, until golden. Cover and keep warm.

5. Serve burgers on whole-wheat buns with desired toppings.

*To blanch whole carrots, cover with boiling water; let stand 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Makes 6

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Recipe adapted from Whole New You, on sale March 14.