HarperCollins celebrates 200th anniversary with special website

HarperCollins is turning 200, and the publisher plans to commemorate the occasion with a yearlong celebration.

In honor of its big birthday, HarperCollins — home to the works of authors like Agatha Christie, Harper Lee, C. S. Lewis, Shel Silverstein, J. R. R. Tolkien, and Mark Twain, among others — has set up an anniversary website that delves into the literary history of the publishing house and is divided into five sections, including the HarperCollins 200, which is a collection of 200 classic HarperCollins titles, including George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones, C. S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, E. B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, and Margaret Wise Brown’s Goodnight Moon.

Other sections of the site include a timeline that follows the publishing house’s growth, short stories that reveal more about the significant moments in HarperCollins’ history, authors sharing why (and what) they read, and images of historical HarperCollins artifacts such as a telegram to Coretta Scott King the day after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and a letter from Agatha Christie sharing opinions on a publicity blurb.

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary and give thanks to the employees, authors librarians, booksellers, and consumers who’ve been instrumental in helping HarperCollins become a part of the global literary culture over the last 200 years,” CEO of HarperCollins Publishers Brian Murray said in a statement. “We hope to entertain, educate, and inspire generations of readers for centuries to come.”

Access the HarperCollins 200th anniversary site here.