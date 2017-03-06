Clue gets a comic adaptation

The mystery of Mr. Boddy’s demise is about to get a lot more comic.

IDW Publishing has announced a Clue comic inspired by the popular murder-themed Hasbro board game. The series will consist of five issues written by Paul Allor (Guardians of the Galaxy), with art from Nelson Dániel (The Cape). Gabriel Rodriguez (Locke & Key) will be doing the first cover.

The story will pick up after Mr. Boddy’s dinner party death, with readers following Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, and Miss Scarlet as they attempt to find the murderer—who may (or may not) strike again. Though in classic Clue fashion, any one of them could be the culprit.

And in the spirit of the cult classic movie, the first comic in the series will feature three alternate endings, each dependent on which variant cover fans pick up. However, it won’t be apparent until the end whether it is Communism a red herring.

“Clue is one of Hasbro’s most iconic brands for a reason — it’s a fun murder mystery concept filled with colorful characters,” said Director of Publishing at Hasbro Michael Kelly in a statement. “IDW has been our trusted partner in the comic world for a long time, and we are thrilled with the way they’ve translated the property to this new medium. Readers will love following along with the story and trying to unravel the mystery of the case.”

Added IDW Publishing President and CCO Greg Goldstein, “Ask the average person and they can tell you who the suspects in Clue are. They are household names and have provided countless hours of entertainment for audiences across the globe. We can’t wait to have fun with these characters.”

The Clue comic will hit stores this June. Below you can get a first look at Rodriguez’s cover, as well as each of the variants, which features a different character.