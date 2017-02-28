14 books to read after finishing The Hate U Give

Angie Thomas’ critically-acclaimed debut novel The Hate U Give hits bookshelves today after months of deserved hype. A gripping coming-of-age story about police brutality, racial tensions, and hope, The Hate U Give is already a bestseller and a film version starring Amandla Stenberg is currently in the works. With the YA novel poised to make an even bigger splash in coming weeks, EW has put together a list of books to pick up once fans are done with the stunning page-turner.

American Street by Ibi Zoboi

Ziboi tells the story of Fabiola Toussaint, a young Haitian immigrant working to adjust to her new life in Detroit after her mother is detained by American immigration. As the teenager strives for her American dream, she must navigate her new school and home (complete with louder, American cousins), as well as a blossoming new romance. Order it here.

Dreamland Burning by Jennifer Latham

The Scarlett Undercover author crafts a quick-paced historical thriller that takes readers back and forth from 1920s Tulsa to the present as it examines the 1921 race riots through the eyes of alternating protagonists, William and Rowan. Read EW’s review here and order it here.

Piecing Me Together by Renée Watson

Watson centers her tale on Jade, a student at a mostly white private school, who isn’t able to connect with the woman assigned to her in a mentorship program. Jade decides to use her love of art to show the women that there are other ways of making a difference in the real world. Order it here.

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

When Quinn witnesses a cop (who happens to be his surrogate father) beat up teammate Rashad, it becomes national news, and divides the rest of the team, leaving both boys to grapple with their decisions and consequences. All American Boys was awarded the Coretta Scott King Author Honor. Order it here.

The Education of Margot Sanchez by Lilliam Rivera

A first-time novelist and Pushcart Prize winner, Rivera tells the story of teenage Margot Sanchez, who is forced to work in her family grocery store after she’s grounded for using her father’s credit card to buy new clothes. But when her brother starts behaving unpredictably, and money goes missing from the store, Margot decides to get to the bottom of it—while coming up with a plan to attend a beach party in the Hamptons at the end of summer. Order it here.

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

In her National Book Award and Newbery Honor-winning novel, Woodson shares what it’s like to grow up in the ’60s and ’70s and her increasing awareness of the Civil Rights movement in the form of lush, elegant poetry. Order it here.

Monster by Walter Dean Myers

The best-selling National Book Award nominee focuses on Steve Harmon, a teenager and aspirational filmmaker on trial for the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner, and tells his story in the form of a screenplay interspersed with diary entries. Order it here.

Midnight Without a Moon by Linda Williams Jackson

Jackson blends history and fiction as she relates the story of Rose Lee Carter, a young girl who lives with her sharecropper parents on a cotton plantation in 1955 Mississippi. However when Emmett Till is killed in the town over and his murderers are wrongly acquitted, Rose decides to become a part of a movement for change. Order it here.

Stella by Starlight by Sharon M. Draper

Inspired by her grandmother’s journal, Draper follows the tale of Stella and her younger brother Jojo, as they witness a Ku Klux Klan meeting in their segregated North Carolina town. But when the young girl’s community is thrown into disarray, Stella decides to fight back. Order it here.

Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March by Lynda Blackmon Lowery, Elspeth Leacock, Susan Buckley, and PJ Loughran

Lowery’s memoir recollects the 1965 voting rights march from the point of view of its youngest marcher, while also illustrating what it means to fight nonviolently in a tumultuous time in American history. Order it here.

March by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

The award-winning graphic novel trilogy follows Civil Rights icon John Lewis’ life from when he was a young child preaching to chickens, to later, when he was at the forefront of the American Civil Rights movement and participating in the march from Selma to Montgomery. Order it here.

Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Octavia Butler, Damian Duffy, and John Jennings

Duffy and Jennings bring Butler’s acclaimed novel about a young African American woman from the ’70s traveling back and forth to the antebellum South to life in this well-crafted graphic novel adaptation. Order it here.

Genius by Marc Bernadin and Adam Freeman

The greatest military mind of the current generation happens to be Destiny, a teenage girl from South Central L.A. (and the leader of an army of gangbangers), who must deal with the whole city turning against her. Order it here.

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host recalls growing up in South Africa under apartheid (thus rendering his biracial existence a crime) in this gripping and illuminating memoir. Order it here.