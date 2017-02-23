See the most popular quotes from Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies

Now that Big Little Lies has premiered on HBO, new audiences are discovering the twisted lives of Madeline, Celeste, and Jane.

The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s 2014 book of the same name. Whether you’re an obsessive fan of the novel and have been waiting with bated breath for each new episode or you’re just discovering the thriller for the first time, take a look at Kindle’s 20 most popular highlights, provided to EW by Amazon. But be warned: Spoilers lie ahead!

1. “It’s because a woman’s entire self-worth rests on her looks,” said Jane. “That’s why. It’s because we live in a beauty-obsessed society where the most important thing a woman can do is make herself attractive to men.””

2. “They say it’s good to let your grudges go, but I don’t know, I’m quite fond of my grudge. I tend it like a little pet.””

3. “Everyone wanted to be rich and beautiful, but the truly rich and beautiful had to pretend they were just the same as everyone else. Oh, it was a funny old world.”

4. “If she packaged the perfect Facebook life, maybe she would start to believe it herself.”

5. “It had never crossed her mind that sending your child to school would be like going back to school yourself.”

6. “Nothing and nobody could aggravate you the way your child could aggravate you.”

7. “Mothers took their mothering so seriously now. Their frantic little faces. Their busy little bottoms strutting into the school in their tight gym gear. Ponytails swinging. Eyes fixed on the mobile phones held in the palms of their hands like compasses.”

8. “Madeline thrived on conflict and was never happier than when she was outraged.”

9. “She’d never believed in God, except when she heard children singing.”

10. “If parents had children who were good sleepers, they assumed this was due to their good parenting, not good luck.”

11. “It occurred to her that there were so many levels of evil in the world. Small evils like her own malicious words. Like not inviting a child to a party. Bigger evils like walking out on your wife and newborn baby or sleeping with your child’s nanny. And then there was the sort of evil of which Madeline had no experience: cruelty in hotel rooms and violence in suburban homes and little girls being sold like merchandise, shattering innocent hearts.”

12. “She’d swallowed it whole and pretended it meant nothing, and therefore it had come to mean everything.”

13. “It drove her to distraction the way women wanted to bond over self-hatred.”

14. “Did she love him as much as she hated him? Did she hate him as much as she loved him?”

15. “She could shrink her fears down into innocuous little status updates that drifted away on the news feeds of her friends.”

16. “It was interesting how you could say things when you were walking that you might not otherwise have said with the pressure of eye contact across a table.”

17. “Their arguments always went like this. The angrier Madeline got, the more freakishly calm Ed became, until he reached a point where he sounded like a hostage negotiator dealing with a lunatic and a ticking bomb. It was infuriating.”

18. Your child was a little stranger, constantly changing, disappearing and reintroducing himself to you. New personality traits could appear overnight.”

19. “Maybe it was actually an unspoken instant agreement between the four women on the balcony: No woman should pay for the accidental death of that particular man. Maybe it was an involuntary, atavistic response to thousands of years of violence against women. Maybe it was for every rape, every brutal backhanded slap, every other [NAME REDACTED] that had come before this one.”

20. “This was not the career she’d dreamed of as an ambitious seventeen-year-old, but now it was hard to remember ever feeling innocent and audacious enough to dream of a certain type of life, as if you got to choose how things turned out.”