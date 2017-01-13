The Beautiful Dead by Belinda Bauer: EW Review

Ruth Kinane
January 13, 2017 at 06:00 AM EST

The Beautiful Dead

We gave it a B

Eve Singer needs murders—the more gruesome the better— to stay alive in the cutthroat world of network TV. With her career as a crime reporter flagging, she and a serial killer share a common goal: draw the largest audience possible for his murders. Until, that is, he begins to focus on her as a possible victim. Bauer’s novel unfolds like an episode of Criminal Minds, with rapid-fire plotting and sketched-in character development. Her likable heroine and oddly enjoyable humorous tone—you’ll wryly smile when you should be shuddering—keep you turning the pages at pace and peace (there’s never real doubt of a neat ending) until the very last. B

