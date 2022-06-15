MTV Books births 16 and Pregnant YA novel — see the cover

The docuseries, which premiered in 2009 and chronicles the lives of real teen moms, has already spawned multiple spin-offs — and now the network is birthing a new iteration: 16 & Pregnant the YA novel. The book will hit shelves in January 2023, and EW has the exclusive first look at the vibrant cover:

Erykah was looking forward to junior year at East Prep High. She has a cute boyfriend, gets good grades, and has the best bestie. Money is tight, though that's nothing new in her world. But everything changes when she gets pregnant. Having a baby at sixteen was definitely not part of the plan. Kelly's plan was to dominate junior year — grade-wise and on the basketball court — and eventually get an athletic scholarship. It did not include helping her best friend through a pregnancy. But that's what best friends do, right? Besides, Kelly has every intention of being a good auntie. As the girls navigate the pregnancy, they'll learn some harsh realities about the world and be forced to make some huge decisions. They'll also discover a deep reserve of strength and compassion…for each other and themselves.