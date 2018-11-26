13 Christmas romance novels to warm your heart

Amazon; Entangled: Amara; Forever
Christmas on Mistletoe Lane by Annie Rains
Amazon
The Butterfly Bride by Vanessa Riley
Amazon
The Forever Christmas Tree by Sandra Hill
Amazon
The Christmas Sisters by Sarah Morgan
Amazon
Kiss Me at Christmas by Valerie Bowman
Amazon
A True Cowboy Christmas by Caitlin Crews
Amazon
Hot Winter Nights by Jill Shalvis
Amazon
Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe by Melissa de la Cruz
Amazon
The Christmas Wishing Tree by Emily March
Amazon
The Christmas Key by Lori Wilde
Amazon
How the Dukes Stole Christmas by Tessa Dare, Sarah MacLean, Sophie Jordan, and Joanna Shupe
Amazon
Christmas Camp by Karen Schaler
Amazon
Dear Santa by Nancy Naigle
St. Martin's Griffin
1 of 15
Advertisement