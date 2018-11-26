13 Christmas romance novels to warm your heart

Shalvis continues her irresistible Heartbreaker Bay series with another holiday title (and it’s fast becoming a Christmas tradition romance fans simply can’t do without). Hunt Investigations office manager Molly Malone has finally been assigned her first case (one involving a bad Santa), but what she doesn’t know is her longtime crush Lucas Knight, who is recovering from being shot on the job, has been assigned to babysit her. While the two contend with a rumored one-night stand, they can’t help but get lost in each other. Shalvis knows just how to lend her merry cast of characters that extra pinch of Christmas cheer, and she’s knocked it out of the park again with this delightful holiday read.