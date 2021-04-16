12 spring reading picks from your favorite historical fiction authors

"Angela Jackson-Brown’s riveting novel is about the past — the summer of 1936 in the segregated South — but as we all know, the past is never really completely past. The story of Opal Pruitt and her family in Parsons, Georgia, is a compelling one--sure to make you think about the atrocities of our country’s racist history, but this novel also makes you think deeply about our present, about grace and empathy, and how we got here. I couldn’t put this novel down, and you won’t be able to put it down either. Jackson-Brown grapples with love, empathy, and racial strife while making her reader think deeply about love, empathy, and grace in today’s climate and its protagonist, Opal Pruitt, will steal your heart." — Crystal Wilkinson, author of The Birds of Opulence