12 sizzling summer reads to heat up your beach days

The Bride Goes Rogue by Joanna Shupe (May 24)

For those who spent their winter watching The Gilded Age but wishing it was a bit steamier, Joanna Shupe is here to heat up your summer. The third novel in her Fifth Avenue Rebels series follows vivacious Katherine Delafield, a young woman determined to soak up everything New York City has to offer, particularly its most scandalous options. Assuming her longtime arranged engagement to tycoon Preston Clarke will never actually happen, she feels free to pursue the life she craves. And Preston could not be less interested in marrying anyone his father dictated. But when Preston and Katherine meet at a masquerade ball, they're thrown for a loop when Preston realizes his new mysterious lover is actually his betrothed. Shupe's novels are never short on delicious feminist plotting, hunky heroes, and love scenes hotter than the beach in July.