12 authors on their must-read summer thriller picks

Chandler Baker recommends Madam by Phoebe Wynne

"Even if you're not already as entranced by the Scottish Highlands as I am, you will be after Madam. Rose is a plucky teacher who joins the Classics department at an exclusive all-girls boarding school only to find that there's something weird and unsettling about the students there. Perfect for fans of The Secret History, this book is all of my favorite things at once: haunting, feminist, and deliciously dark." —Chandler Baker, author of The Whisper Network and The Husbands