11 exciting books for your kids' summer reading list

I Want to Be a Vase by Julio Torres, Illustrated by Julian Glander

This brightly colored picture book by comedian Julio Torres is a feast for the eyes, with super-saturated images of everyday household objects that are secretly dreaming of a different life. When the toilet plunger decides they'd rather be a beautiful flower vase, chaos erupts as all the other objects start rethinking their roles as well: The pot decides to become a trash can, the mirror would rather be a pillow, and the plain old coffee mug wants to be a light. While some of these new roles aren't natural fits, eventually even the dissident vacuum cleaner has to admit that some of these changes are awfully handy. Offbeat and engaging, I Want to be a Vase encourages kids to follow their dreams no matter their size, shape, or what the world has predetermined they should be.