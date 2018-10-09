10 books to read if you loved A Star Is Born

Wagner made a name for himself acting in TV and film for more than 50 years, but he’s also known for being romantically linked to many of Hollywood’s leading ladies from that time period, including Barbara Stanwyck, who he allegedly hid an affair with because of their age difference, and Natalie Wood, who he was married to when she died. If you’re searching for an intimate look at the lives of the famous and distant, Wagner’s memoir paints vivid portraits of the elusive actresses from a golden era of film.