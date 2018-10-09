10 books to read if you loved A Star Is Born

Esme Douglas
and Maureen Lee Lenker
October 09, 2018 at 04:32 PM EDT
<p>Once you&rsquo;ve seen Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/09/a-star-is-born-bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-ew-cover/"><em>A Star Is Born</em></a>&nbsp;(in theaters now) and gotten familiar with the&nbsp; movie&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/07/a-star-is-born-1937-everything-to-know/">Old Hollywood origins</a>, you&#8217;ll likely crave more stories about the troubled lives of the rich and famous. Here are 10 books that&#8217;ll do the trick.</p>
pinterest
Star-struck

Once you’ve seen Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (in theaters now) and gotten familiar with the  movie’s Old Hollywood origins, you’ll likely crave more stories about the troubled lives of the rich and famous. Here are 10 books that’ll do the trick.

<p>This poignant investigation of stardom and its attendant costs gender-swaps the <em>Star Is Born</em> narrative. Josie Lamarr hit cult status with a TV show in her early 20s but hasn&#8217;t found a role to rival it since; when her boyfriend, rising star Charlie Outlaw, disappears, she has to grapple with her complicated feelings for him while embarking on an adventure that exposes the careful divides we build between our private and public selves.</p>
pinterest
What You Don’t Know About Charlie Outlaw, by Leah Stewart

This poignant investigation of stardom and its attendant costs gender-swaps the Star Is Born narrative. Josie Lamarr hit cult status with a TV show in her early 20s but hasn’t found a role to rival it since; when her boyfriend, rising star Charlie Outlaw, disappears, she has to grapple with her complicated feelings for him while embarking on an adventure that exposes the careful divides we build between our private and public selves.

G.P. Putnam's Sons
<p>When <em>A Star Is Born </em>was first released in 1937, rumors swirled that it was based on the real-life marriage of rising star Barbara Stanwyck and vaudeville actor Frank Fay. Their careers followed similar reverse trajectories, with Stanwyck breezing toward immortality as Fay sank into alcoholism. Whether Stanwyck was the real inspiration for this myth or not, Wilson&rsquo;s in-depth, long-in-the-works biography is the first of its kind &mdash; and it&#8217;s only volume 1. Drawing on more than 200 interviews with Stanwyck&rsquo;s colleagues and family, as well as her private papers, it examines her iconic, complex life with care.</p>
pinterest
A Life of Barbara Stanwyck: Steel-True: 1907-1940, by Victoria Wilson

When A Star Is Born was first released in 1937, rumors swirled that it was based on the real-life marriage of rising star Barbara Stanwyck and vaudeville actor Frank Fay. Their careers followed similar reverse trajectories, with Stanwyck breezing toward immortality as Fay sank into alcoholism. Whether Stanwyck was the real inspiration for this myth or not, Wilson’s in-depth, long-in-the-works biography is the first of its kind — and it’s only volume 1. Drawing on more than 200 interviews with Stanwyck’s colleagues and family, as well as her private papers, it examines her iconic, complex life with care.

Simon & Schuster
<p>The 1954 version of <em>A Star Is Born</em> is a hallowed work for Judy Garland fans, as it represents her comeback film and her most soul-baring performance. Lorna Luft, daughter of Garland and producer Sid Luft, partners with film historian Jeffrey Vance for an unprecedented, in-depth look at the making of the movie (including rare photos from Luft&rsquo;s collection). Essays on other <em>A Star Is Born </em>adaptations further explore the story&rsquo;s enduring appeal and place in film history.</p>
pinterest
A Star is Born: Judy Garland and the Film That Got Away, by Lorna Luft and Jeffrey Vance

The 1954 version of A Star Is Born is a hallowed work for Judy Garland fans, as it represents her comeback film and her most soul-baring performance. Lorna Luft, daughter of Garland and producer Sid Luft, partners with film historian Jeffrey Vance for an unprecedented, in-depth look at the making of the movie (including rare photos from Luft’s collection). Essays on other A Star Is Born adaptations further explore the story’s enduring appeal and place in film history.

Running Press Adult
<p>When 39-year-old Sol&egrave;ne Marchand takes her daughter to meet her favorite boy band, she makes an unexpected connection with 20-year-old band member Hayes Campbell. Navigating everything from their age difference to the paparazzi, Sol&egrave;ne both rediscovers happiness and is forced to question whether the cost of fame is worth her renewed sense of self and her whirlwind romance. For those who can&rsquo;t resist Cooper and Gaga&rsquo;s chemistry, this steamy novel is an equally heart-rending musical match-up.</p>
pinterest
The Idea of You, by Robinne Lee

When 39-year-old Solène Marchand takes her daughter to meet her favorite boy band, she makes an unexpected connection with 20-year-old band member Hayes Campbell. Navigating everything from their age difference to the paparazzi, Solène both rediscovers happiness and is forced to question whether the cost of fame is worth her renewed sense of self and her whirlwind romance. For those who can’t resist Cooper and Gaga’s chemistry, this steamy novel is an equally heart-rending musical match-up.

St. Martin's Griffin
<p>Travel back to <em>A Star Is Born</em>&rsquo;s roots in the golden age of Hollywood. When wide-eyed Julie Crawford loses her job on the <em>Gone With the Wind </em>set, she is named Carole Lombard&rsquo;s assistant &mdash; just as the actress is beginning her tempestuous, tragic affair with Clark Gable. Alcott brings an insider&#8217;s knowledge to the glamorous setting: Her late husband was Frank Mankiewicz, whose father wrote <em>Citizen Kane</em>.</p>
pinterest
A Touch of Stardust, by Kate Alcott

Travel back to A Star Is Born’s roots in the golden age of Hollywood. When wide-eyed Julie Crawford loses her job on the Gone With the Wind set, she is named Carole Lombard’s assistant — just as the actress is beginning her tempestuous, tragic affair with Clark Gable. Alcott brings an insider’s knowledge to the glamorous setting: Her late husband was Frank Mankiewicz, whose father wrote Citizen Kane.

Anchor
<p>This meticulously researched history of the 1956 film <em>Giant</em>, which was nominated for 10 Oscars, chronicles the balancing act that director George Stevens had to pull off to wrangle the egos of the era&rsquo;s biggest stars. If <em>A Star Is Born</em> left you craving more Hollywood drama, this book should scratch the itch.</p>
pinterest
Giant: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Edna Ferber, and the Making of a Legendary American Film, by Don Graham

This meticulously researched history of the 1956 film Giant, which was nominated for 10 Oscars, chronicles the balancing act that director George Stevens had to pull off to wrangle the egos of the era’s biggest stars. If A Star Is Born left you craving more Hollywood drama, this book should scratch the itch.

St. Martin's Press
<p>Wagner made a name for himself acting in TV and film for more than 50 years, but he&rsquo;s also known for being romantically linked to many of Hollywood&#8217;s leading ladies from that time period, including Barbara Stanwyck, who he allegedly hid an affair with because of their age difference, and Natalie Wood, who he was married to when she died. If you&rsquo;re searching for an intimate look at the lives of the famous and distant, Wagner&rsquo;s memoir paints vivid portraits of the elusive actresses from a golden era of film.</p>
pinterest
I Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses, by Robert Wagner

Wagner made a name for himself acting in TV and film for more than 50 years, but he’s also known for being romantically linked to many of Hollywood’s leading ladies from that time period, including Barbara Stanwyck, who he allegedly hid an affair with because of their age difference, and Natalie Wood, who he was married to when she died. If you’re searching for an intimate look at the lives of the famous and distant, Wagner’s memoir paints vivid portraits of the elusive actresses from a golden era of film.

Penguin Books
<p>Mary Astor, an Oscar-winning silent-film star, may not be a household name, but she was once a tabloid sensation. Her diaries, in which she detailed the sexual exploits of some of Hollywood&rsquo;s biggest stars, were used as a bartering tool in a custody battle, and her secrets threatened the entire film industry.</p>
pinterest
The Purple Diaries: Mary Astor and the Most Sensational Hollywood Scandal of the 1930s, by Joseph Egan

Mary Astor, an Oscar-winning silent-film star, may not be a household name, but she was once a tabloid sensation. Her diaries, in which she detailed the sexual exploits of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, were used as a bartering tool in a custody battle, and her secrets threatened the entire film industry.

Diversion Books
<p>Set in 1950, the year it was revealed that actress Ingrid Bergman had a baby out of wedlock with filmmaker Roberto Rossellini, Alcott&#8217;s novel follows Jessica Malloy, the fictional teenage daughter of Bergman&rsquo;s publicist. As Jessica&rsquo;s hero is dethroned, the real Hollywood scandal provides a backdrop for the moving coming-of-age story.</p>
pinterest
The Hollywood Daughter, by Kate Alcott

Set in 1950, the year it was revealed that actress Ingrid Bergman had a baby out of wedlock with filmmaker Roberto Rossellini, Alcott’s novel follows Jessica Malloy, the fictional teenage daughter of Bergman’s publicist. As Jessica’s hero is dethroned, the real Hollywood scandal provides a backdrop for the moving coming-of-age story.

Anchor
<p>If you can&rsquo;t stop thinking about Bradley Cooper&rsquo;s performance as Jackson Maine, the &uuml;ber-talented but drug-addicted rock star, you&#8217;ll be similarly consumed by Seattle music journalist Charles R. Cross&rsquo; best-selling biography of Jimi Hendrix, which illuminates the groundbreaking musician&#8217;s difficult youth, meteoric rise, and tragic death.</p>
pinterest
Room Full of Mirrors: A Biography of Jimi Hendrix, by Charles R. Cross

If you can’t stop thinking about Bradley Cooper’s performance as Jackson Maine, the über-talented but drug-addicted rock star, you’ll be similarly consumed by Seattle music journalist Charles R. Cross’ best-selling biography of Jimi Hendrix, which illuminates the groundbreaking musician’s difficult youth, meteoric rise, and tragic death.

Hachette Books
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11

Star-struck

Once you’ve seen Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (in theaters now) and gotten familiar with the  movie’s Old Hollywood origins, you’ll likely crave more stories about the troubled lives of the rich and famous. Here are 10 books that’ll do the trick.

Advertisement
2 of 11 G.P. Putnam's Sons

What You Don’t Know About Charlie Outlaw, by Leah Stewart

This poignant investigation of stardom and its attendant costs gender-swaps the Star Is Born narrative. Josie Lamarr hit cult status with a TV show in her early 20s but hasn’t found a role to rival it since; when her boyfriend, rising star Charlie Outlaw, disappears, she has to grapple with her complicated feelings for him while embarking on an adventure that exposes the careful divides we build between our private and public selves.

3 of 11 Simon & Schuster

A Life of Barbara Stanwyck: Steel-True: 1907-1940, by Victoria Wilson

When A Star Is Born was first released in 1937, rumors swirled that it was based on the real-life marriage of rising star Barbara Stanwyck and vaudeville actor Frank Fay. Their careers followed similar reverse trajectories, with Stanwyck breezing toward immortality as Fay sank into alcoholism. Whether Stanwyck was the real inspiration for this myth or not, Wilson’s in-depth, long-in-the-works biography is the first of its kind — and it’s only volume 1. Drawing on more than 200 interviews with Stanwyck’s colleagues and family, as well as her private papers, it examines her iconic, complex life with care.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Running Press Adult

A Star is Born: Judy Garland and the Film That Got Away, by Lorna Luft and Jeffrey Vance

The 1954 version of A Star Is Born is a hallowed work for Judy Garland fans, as it represents her comeback film and her most soul-baring performance. Lorna Luft, daughter of Garland and producer Sid Luft, partners with film historian Jeffrey Vance for an unprecedented, in-depth look at the making of the movie (including rare photos from Luft’s collection). Essays on other A Star Is Born adaptations further explore the story’s enduring appeal and place in film history.

Advertisement
5 of 11 St. Martin's Griffin

The Idea of You, by Robinne Lee

When 39-year-old Solène Marchand takes her daughter to meet her favorite boy band, she makes an unexpected connection with 20-year-old band member Hayes Campbell. Navigating everything from their age difference to the paparazzi, Solène both rediscovers happiness and is forced to question whether the cost of fame is worth her renewed sense of self and her whirlwind romance. For those who can’t resist Cooper and Gaga’s chemistry, this steamy novel is an equally heart-rending musical match-up.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Anchor

A Touch of Stardust, by Kate Alcott

Travel back to A Star Is Born’s roots in the golden age of Hollywood. When wide-eyed Julie Crawford loses her job on the Gone With the Wind set, she is named Carole Lombard’s assistant — just as the actress is beginning her tempestuous, tragic affair with Clark Gable. Alcott brings an insider’s knowledge to the glamorous setting: Her late husband was Frank Mankiewicz, whose father wrote Citizen Kane.

Advertisement
7 of 11 St. Martin's Press

Giant: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Edna Ferber, and the Making of a Legendary American Film, by Don Graham

This meticulously researched history of the 1956 film Giant, which was nominated for 10 Oscars, chronicles the balancing act that director George Stevens had to pull off to wrangle the egos of the era’s biggest stars. If A Star Is Born left you craving more Hollywood drama, this book should scratch the itch.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Penguin Books

I Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses, by Robert Wagner

Wagner made a name for himself acting in TV and film for more than 50 years, but he’s also known for being romantically linked to many of Hollywood’s leading ladies from that time period, including Barbara Stanwyck, who he allegedly hid an affair with because of their age difference, and Natalie Wood, who he was married to when she died. If you’re searching for an intimate look at the lives of the famous and distant, Wagner’s memoir paints vivid portraits of the elusive actresses from a golden era of film.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Diversion Books

The Purple Diaries: Mary Astor and the Most Sensational Hollywood Scandal of the 1930s, by Joseph Egan

Mary Astor, an Oscar-winning silent-film star, may not be a household name, but she was once a tabloid sensation. Her diaries, in which she detailed the sexual exploits of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, were used as a bartering tool in a custody battle, and her secrets threatened the entire film industry.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Anchor

The Hollywood Daughter, by Kate Alcott

Set in 1950, the year it was revealed that actress Ingrid Bergman had a baby out of wedlock with filmmaker Roberto Rossellini, Alcott’s novel follows Jessica Malloy, the fictional teenage daughter of Bergman’s publicist. As Jessica’s hero is dethroned, the real Hollywood scandal provides a backdrop for the moving coming-of-age story.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Hachette Books

Room Full of Mirrors: A Biography of Jimi Hendrix, by Charles R. Cross

If you can’t stop thinking about Bradley Cooper’s performance as Jackson Maine, the über-talented but drug-addicted rock star, you’ll be similarly consumed by Seattle music journalist Charles R. Cross’ best-selling biography of Jimi Hendrix, which illuminates the groundbreaking musician’s difficult youth, meteoric rise, and tragic death.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now