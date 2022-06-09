The 10 best LGBTQ+ romance novels of the last five years

Love and Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

One of our favorites of this year so far, Love and Other Disasters pairs the high stakes world of food competition television with an achingly beautiful love story between recently divorced Dahlia and non-binary London. Dahlia is trying to figure out who she is, while London is determined to honor their truth for the whole world to see. As the two become closer, they start to wonder if a relationship with each other is a far worthier prize than first place on Chef's Special. Anita Kelly doesn't shy away from the more painful aspects of their storytelling, digging into Dahlia's mental health struggles and London's fight for acceptance. But above all, this book is an ode to living your life loudly and proudly as oneself — and isn't that what Pride is all about?