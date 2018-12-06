The 10 best debut novels of 2018

Top of the freshman class
Children of Blood and Bone, by Tomi Adeyemi
Macmillan Children's
Brass, by Xhenet Aliu
Random House
The House of Impossible Beauties, by Joseph Cassara
Ecco
Freshwater, by Akwaeke Emezi
Grove Atlantic
Asymmetry, by Lisa Halliday
Simon + Schuster
Everything Under, by Daisy Johnson
Macmillan
The Golden State, by Lydia Kiesling
MCD
The Incendiaries, by R.O. Kwon
Penguin
There There, by Tommy Orange
Penguin
Cherry, by Nico Walker
Knopf
10 more great debuts
Scribner
