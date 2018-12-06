The 10 best debut novels of 2018

There There doesn’t read like a first book. A transfixing panorama of Native American life, Tommy Orange’s novel instead builds like an epic. It grew out of a personal mission for Orange: to introduce a singular collection of voices from a community relegated to the margins — no matter how intrinsically American they may be — moving away from the often problematic depictions of reservation life. The result is one of 2018’s very best books. Indeed, reception to There There was instantly rapturous, and the novel is in its 13th printing a mere six months after it was first published. Folks, that’s rare for a literary debut.