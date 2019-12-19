Books

How the next big X-Men comic event will bring a reckoning for Wolverine
Benjamin Percy teases his ambitions for the upcoming comic book series 'The X Lives of Wolverine/The X Deaths of Wolverine.'
Phoebe Robinson reveals why she never wanted a mentor: A lot of guys in stand-up are 'trash'
Book Smart: Phoebe Robinson on ghosting, refusing failure, and shaking up the publishing industry
The comedian, who launches her own book imprint this month, pens an essay for EW.
Helen Mirren enters wizarding world to host Harry Potter fan competition show
"I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role," says the Oscar winner.
Inside the Grey's Anatomy pilot: 'ABC basically treated the show as if it were a low priority'
An exclusive excerpt from the upcoming book How to Save a Life, by EW editor at large Lynette Rice.
Amanda Gorman explains how a Hamilton song helped her overcome her speech impediment
Get a first look at Tracy Flick Can't Win, Tom Perrotta's follow-up to Election
The Mrs. Fletcher author previews his upcoming sequel to the book that spawned Reese Witherspoon's iconic performance.
Tarana Burke on the power of The Color Purple, Babyface, and Ted Lasso
The activist and memoirist gives EW her pop culture favorites.
Writer's Room: Colson Whitehead gives himself permission to write anything — and anywhere
Every comic-book reference in the first Hawkeye trailer
Cliff Booth steers into trouble in first look at hardcover of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization
Tiffany D. Jackson on the real-life horror stories that inspired her novel White Smoke

These Fists Break Bricks authors recommend the 5 Best Brucesploitation movies

New book documents boom in martial arts movies during the '70s and '80s.

15 must-read September books
Hot Stuff: August's best romance novels plumb grief as a powerful point of connection
Padma Lakshmi offers food for thought with her new children's book
First look: Sabaa Tahir's new standalone novel is an epic love letter to the desert
The best memoirs to read this fall
The most important Irish locations in the Sally Rooneyverse
Beautiful World, Where Are You review: Sally Rooney's novel asks big questions — and doesn't always have the answers
Game, Set, Murder (?): Read the first excerpt from Liane Moriarty's next blockbuster novel Apples Never Fall
Dorinda Medley on reliving heartbreak and Housewives in memoir Make It Nice
First look: Isaac Fitzgerald's upcoming essay collection searches for a new version of masculinity
First look: Sheila Heti's Pure Colour is ghostly in the best way possible
Long Live the House of X: Marvel's X-Men creators discuss the Krakoa era
Inferno will be Jonathan Hickman's last X-Men comic for now
Nichole Perkins on writing a memoir, getting vulnerable, and thirsting out loud
What's in a Page: Maurice Carlos Ruffin on writing his legendary hometown
After 46 years, Judy Blume's Forever is becoming an audiobook
First look: Harvey Fierstein is writing a memoir, and he promises it's 'juicy' and 'scary'
Batman meets Game of Thrones in upcoming fantasy comic Dark Knights of Steel
Prince makes cameo in new movie-inspired Batman '89 comic
First look: The Plot author Jean Hanff Korelitz's next novel is the ultimate unhappy-family story
Robin becomes a bisexual icon in new Batman comic
Meet the family at the center of Jonathan Franzen's new trilogy
First Look: Gary Janetti's new book is a call to arms for impatient people everywhere
How King Shark went from DC's aquatic demigod to The Suicide Squad's goodest boy
First look: Emily Henry's next novel goes meta — really meta
