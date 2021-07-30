Bold School

'Ted Lasso' star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'
Ted Lasso star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally abusive relationship'
Emmy nominee Hannah Waddingham talks to EW's 'The Awardist' podcast about her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on 'Ted Lasso.'
Hair ties and no heels: The evolution of female superhero costumes is finally here
Black Widow and Loki are two examples of a promising trend that stops over-sexualizing female comic book characters and just lets them kick ass — in boots instead of heels.