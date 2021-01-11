How DC comics hero Naomi made the leap from page to screen in record time
DC Comics hero Naomi, a.k.a. Powerhouse, was created just three years ago — and with Ava DuVernay's help, she already has her own series on the CW. The creative teams take us inside her speedy ascension.
Meet Your Maker: All American: Homecoming creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll shares her inspirations
The showrunner walks us through the series, films, and influential figures that have influenced her work.
New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February
Here are some of the new shows, specials, and documentaries coming out this Black History Month.
Jordan Fisher, Angie Thomas, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more share what they want to see in Black art
“I want to continue to see Black narratives outside of traditional modes of accepted storylines,” Brian Michael Smith tells EW.