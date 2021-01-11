Black History Month

Most Recent

How DC comics hero Naomi made the leap from page to screen in record time
DC Comics hero Naomi, a.k.a. Powerhouse, was created just three years ago — and with Ava DuVernay's help, she already has her own series on the CW. The creative teams take us inside her speedy ascension.
Meet Your Maker: All American: Homecoming creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll shares her inspirations
The showrunner walks us through the series, films, and influential figures that have influenced her work.
New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February
Here are some of the new shows, specials, and documentaries coming out this Black History Month.
Nia Long applauds today's entertainers for 'demanding diversity in a way that my generation really couldn't'
Larenz Tate on his connection with Love Jones costar Nia Long: 'The thirst was real'
Jordan Fisher, Angie Thomas, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more share what they want to see in Black art
“I want to continue to see Black narratives outside of traditional modes of accepted storylines,” Brian Michael Smith tells EW.
More Black History Month

The birth of Blaxploitation: How Sweet Sweetback's Baadasss Song sparked a genre
In an excerpt from EW’s A Celebration of Black Film, revisit the dawn of a uniquely African American movie genre.
Leslie Odom Jr. still can't find the footage of Sam Cooke debuting 'A Change Is Gonna Come'
The 'One Night in Miami' star told Blackprint and EW that Cooke's 'Tonight Show' debut of his pivotal song has been scrubbed from the internet.
The EW reading guide to Milestone's classic Black superhero comics
For Valentine's Day: See the first movie kiss between Black actors 
Spike Lee on his Oscar win, Chadwick Boseman, and if there's a comic book movie in his future
How stand-up comedy's GOAT gave new life to the concert film 
Queen Latifah is committed to The Equalizer for the long haul

The actress and singer balances the scales of justice on CBS' new drama, premiering after Super Bowl LV.

All Black History Month

Moment of Truth: Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield stun in Judas and the Black Messiah
Movies // January 11, 2021
Janelle Monáe's radical rebellion
Movies // September 15, 2020
Classic Black TV comedies you can stream right now
TV // July 30, 2020
Spike Lee breaks down the explosive Do the Right Thing scene between Mookie and Pino
Movies // June 11, 2020
The blackness of Black Panther: An appreciation
Movies // February 26, 2018
