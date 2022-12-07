The Best Books of 2022

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

The most juicy, enveloping, tenderhearted novel of 2022 is… about video games? It is but it isn't, of course; just trust that you don't need to know a PS5 console from a Commodore 64 to fall for Tomorrow from the opening paragraphs — a tart meet-cute between two college students that foretells not a romance, necessarily, but a lifelong bond. Sam is a junior at Harvard and Sadie goes to MIT; they're both brilliant and both constitutionally lonely, and their shared love of gaming will bring them from the chilly campuses of Cambridge to the early-aughts tech incubators of Venice Beach. Thorny questions of creative ownership and personal redemption swirl across 400 wildly readable pages, but the takeaway is, in the purest and most platonic sense, a love story, one that transcends both time and pixels. — Leah Greenblatt