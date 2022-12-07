The best books of 2022
Here are the divine debuts, vivid historical fiction, and shocking show-business memoirs that top this year's reading list.
The 29 most shocking TV moments of 2022
From The Boys to Better Call Saul, we've rounded up the 2022 TV moments that made our jaws hit the floor.
Best of 2022 (Behind the Scenes): Brett Geddes, the pint-sized Termite on The Boys, gets his big break
The actor talks about dropping trou for the R-rated satire, jumping through a prosthetic penis, and messing around on a giant cocaine trampoline.
The 10 best horror movies of 2022
Here are the films that slashed their way into our hearts this year.
The 18 best TV shows of 2022 (and 5 worst)
The year's top TV featured spectacular debuts (The Bear, Severance), fantastic farewell seasons (Better Call Saul, The Good Fight), and more than a few surprises.
Best of 2022 (Behind the Scenes): How Bob Fosse and Alan Tudyk influenced Peacemaker's dance intro
Choreographer Charissa Barton reveals how the cheesy, random, and yet totally perfect opening credits dance sequence came to life.